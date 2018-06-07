0 Local pastor is latest victim to come forward with allegations against scammer

A Jacksonville pastor said he's the latest victim of a Jacksonville man accused of taking money from brides and a local school.

Action News Jax has been telling you about the dozens of allegations against Alphonso Morris since Monday.

Only Action News Jax's Danielle Avitable spoke to Morris on the phone, and he told her he is taking his time to contact people one by one and he is going to refund certain people.

When asked what he has been doing with these people’s money, he said the conversation was going too far.

Harry Ford, pastor of Elevation Worship Center, said he hired Alphonso Morris in October to shoot and edit a one-minute commercial for his church, but he said the only products he received from him were pictures and raw footage.

The same company I have been telling you about since Monday that is accused of scamming a dozen brides and a local school is now offering its services on @Groupon. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Hp08rzFMHv — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 7, 2018

“Nothing put together, nothing formulated,” Ford said.

Morris claimed he sent the church the commercial.

“I’m looking at the work now, so those services were in fact rendered,” Morris said.

He said he would send over another copy.

“That’s a simple fix. I’ll have that coming to him,” Morris said.

The pastor gave Action News Jax an email sent to Morris in November asking for a refund that he said was never given.

“Alphonso Morris, if you see this, you know you’re not telling the truth, sir,” Ford said.

Action News Jax first reported about the accusations against Morris on Monday, when a dozen brides came forward saying they lost thousands of dollars for work that was never done.

I went to the address listed on the Groupon and it brought me to a strip mall that was nearly all vacant. A business owner there told me he has never heard of this company or seen it @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/bPAhpTmkkh — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 7, 2018

Then, on Tuesday, we spoke to a local private school founder who said Morris stole from her students.

On Wednesday, we found a deal through Groupon advertising music lessons through Morris’ company.

Action News Jax went to the listed address and it is a strip mall at which most of the stores are vacant.

Business owner, Christopher Vinson said that he has never seen Morris.

The pastor tells me he paid Morris for services he never got but Morris told me he did provide the service @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Jqx0zIIeVO — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 7, 2018

“I’ve never seen anyone up here as far as that goes, at all,” Vinson said.

Over the phone, Morris said the address is wrong on the Groupon.

“I’m actually going to shut that down. That’s supposed to be shut down,” Morris said.

Ford said he just wants to make sure others don’t fall victim to Morris' schemes.

“Stay away from him. Beware if he comes to your business or offers you business. Turn around and run. Don’t look back,” Ford said.

The Better Business Bureau is asking people to file any complaints they have against Morris.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said that people need to take their cases to the state attorney’s office.

Morris also told me over the phone that he is working to make it right with everyone. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/NVsHSeRRwf — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 7, 2018

