0 Local woman looking for good Samaritan who helped family after crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

A car crash, no matter how minor, can be a terrifying experience.

Jacksonville woman, Krista Gambala, her sister and her niece were in an accident Thursday when an "earthly angel" came to their car to help.

A woman who went by the name of Stephanie (spelling unsure) immediately came to their aid to help calm them down following the incident.

Now Krista is hoping to find Stephanie so her family can thank her for all of her help.

It all happened on I-295 southbound at 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, just after the JTB interchange.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash occurred.

"We want to personally thank her for her calming and thoughtful actions," Krista said.

Krista said Stephanie held her sister, Kelly Gambala's hand, and calmed her niece down until first responders arrived to transport everyone to the hospital.

She said Stephanie never left their side.

Krista came to Action News Jax with the hopes of finding Stephanie, and wishes she will be able to find her so her family could thank her personally.

"We wanted to thank her in person and give her a hug for being a calming hero in our most chaotic time," Krista said.

Krista described Stephanie as having a medium build, Caucasian, short brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know someone by the name of Stephanie who helped this family in their moment of need, message Action News Jax on Facebook or e-mail news@actionnewsjax.com.

