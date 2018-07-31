0 Local woman warns of loan misdial scheme

Penny Hout said she was trying to call her loan company Monday morning when she didn’t realize she dialed the wrong number.

“Accidentally hit a six as the last number instead of a nine,” Hout said.

That’s when she heard a recording.

“It said to hit one and you’ll get your $100 gift card,” Hout said.

She pressed one and a said a man asked for her name and address.

Hout said this caught her off guard and she asked if this was the correct number for her loan company.

“He said yes, but all their lines are down so we are giving a customary $100 gift card,” Hout said.

After offering up her personal information, she claimed the man then asked for her credit card information for the shipping fee for the gift card.

“I said if this is for my inconvenience why are you charging me $4.95? Why isn’t that free too?” Hout said.

She quickly hung up the phone soon after and realized she dialed the wrong number.

Action News Jax reached out to the Better Business Bureau and was told that this is a common scheme and that scammers will use similar phone numbers as banks or other businesses hoping to take advantage of your mistake.

That’s why Hoet said she wants to warn others about this.

“They were pretty convincing,” Hoet said, “I’m nervous people are going to fall for this and who knows how much they’ll lose.”

Hoet said they were some red flags, besides them asking for credit card information, they also kept switching the store gift card she was going to get.

Dialing ONE wrong number can cost you a LOT of money 💰 The scam a local woman wants others to be aware of- that story tonight at 10 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/JKMszUmZir — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) July 31, 2018

