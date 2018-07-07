  • MAD DADS looks for answers in the murder of Tradarius Alexander

    By: Varisa Lall Dass , Action News Jax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    Men Against Destruction Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorder (MAD DADS) is working to get answers about the death of Tradarius Alexander.

    It’s been almost a year since police found the teen shot at a Westside bus stop on the 1000 block of Detroit Street.

    Alexander’s mother Ralaunda Bray says the loss has not gotten any easier.

    “I just want justice for my son. It’s not going to bring my son back, but I know my son will have justice,” Bray said.

    Last July, we were there as investigators roped off the area looking for evidence.

    MAD DADS and members of the Justice Coalition went door to door with flyers and posters, talking to neighbors.

    Donald Foy of MAD DADS said, “This family deserves closure before they move on to the next step.”

    Alexander was one of 138 murders last year.

    “If the shoe was on the other foot, I would do it for your family. I would say something,” Bray said.

    The family is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477); it is anonymous.

