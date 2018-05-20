  • Male juvenile shot at Hilltop Apartments in Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a male juvenile was shot Saturday night at the Hilltop Apartments.

    JSO said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. and is working to learn where exactly in the complex it took place.

    The young man was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with non-life-threatening injuries.

    JSO said it was getting conflicting reports on what happened from people who live in the complex. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

