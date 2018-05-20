0 Male juvenile shot at Hilltop Apartments in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a male juvenile was shot Saturday night at the Hilltop Apartments.

JSO said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. and is working to learn where exactly in the complex it took place.

The young man was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO said it was getting conflicting reports on what happened from people who live in the complex. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

JSO confirms a person under the age of 18 has been shot at the Hill Top Apartment Complex. Waiting to learn more at media briefing at midnight. @ActionNewsJax — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 20, 2018

#RightNow —it’s hard to see here, but JSO just sectioned off part of the Hill Top Apartments on W. 45th St., with crime scene tape. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/MYBzPJTmkZ — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 20, 2018

Here’s what we’re learning from JSO about the incident at Hill Top Apts. on W. 45th St.:

-It happened around 10:04 p.m.

-Young man shot, under the age of 18

-Victim at Shands with non-life threatening injuries @ActionNewsJax — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 20, 2018

-Right now, JSO working to learn where exactly it happened inside the complex.

-No word yet on what led to shooting.

-Investigation still in early stages.

As we receive new info, we’ll let you know. @ActionNewsJax #HillTopShooting — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 20, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.