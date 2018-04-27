0 Male purse thief dressed as woman steals $2,400 in purses at St. Augustine Outlet mall

Investigators in St. Johns County are working to identify the suspect accused of stealing nearly $2,400 worth of purses at the St. Augustine Outlet Mall, all while dressed as a woman.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect stole 17 purses from Michael Kors on Wednesday night.

The report states he had another man with him. It states that the second man ran out of the store when employees yelled for security.

But the report states even then, the first man continued to take purses, then ran.

On Friday, shoppers had similar reactions.

“I don’t know what to say,” Tara Addison said. “It’s shocking, actually.”

“How would he even get 17 purses out of the store?” Gentry Barlow said.

Michael Kors loss prevention told Action News Jax the suspect had upwards of 12 purses looped through one arm, and the rest on the other.

They said per policy, employees are not allowed to engage thieves, and by the time deputies arrived, the two men were long gone.

The sheriff's office said shoplifting is common for both outlet malls near I-95 and State Road 16.

Wednesday, Action News Jax told you those businesses are especially vulnerable, as criminals can get off the interstate, strike and quickly get back on.

“I do think about it when I come here,” Addison said. “I do keep my eyes out, but I’m usually just here for a couple of stores, so I’m in and out.”

SJSO said that since October 31, 2017, they’ve responded to 27 calls for theft at the two malls.



