Man able to escape car after it veers into retention pond on Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville

A man has non-life-threatening injuries after his car ran off the road and into a retention pond on Atlantic Boulevard.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said this happened around 3 a.m. Friday on Atlantic near Girvin Road.
Police said the man was able to escape by opening his car door.
The JSO dive team used cables hooked to a tow truck to pull the car out of a retention pond.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the man to veer off the road.
This was the scene when we first arrived. Traffic is not diverted on Atlantic blvd. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/ERgwyN8hHM— Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) June 8, 2018
I just spoke to the driver. He told me he had no injuries and, “material things can be replaced.” He feels lucky to be alive. He says his car is totaled. JSO used cables to remove it from the pond. pic.twitter.com/KoPDqZ4Z2c— Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) June 8, 2018
