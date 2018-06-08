  • Man able to escape car after it veers into retention pond on Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville

    Updated:

    A man has non-life-threatening injuries after his car ran off the road and into a retention pond on Atlantic Boulevard.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said this happened around 3 a.m. Friday on Atlantic near Girvin Road.

    Related Headlines

    Police said the man was able to escape by opening his car door.

    The JSO dive team used cables hooked to a tow truck to pull the car out of a retention pond.

    Investigators are still working to determine what caused the man to veer off the road.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man able to escape car after it veers into retention pond on Atlantic…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville hair stylist recovering after being shot: 'I just kept it moving'

  • Headline Goes Here

    UPDATES: Gloria Williams sentenced to 18 years in prison in 1998 baby kidnapping

  • Headline Goes Here

    Restaurant Report: Jacksonville Thai restaurant cited for live roaches

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crime spree caught on surveillance in Bartram Park neighborhood