0 Man arrested after deputy-involved shooting appears in court

A man accused of fleeing from police before a deputy-involved shooting in Starke went before a judge Wednesday morning.

Jaylon Hankerson is charged with fleeing law enforcement. His bond was set at $75,000 and deputies said he will have to wear an ankle monitor if he bonds out of jail.

Another suspect remains on the run as investigators look into the shooting that left one man dead.

Deputies believe Hankerson was driving a car that deputies were chasing Tuesday.

It matched the description of a car involved in a shooting at a home on 137th Terrace earlier in the day, according to the sheriff's office.

NEW PHOTO: Deputies say this is the firearm recovered from the scene of yesterday's deputy-involved shooting. A 20-year-old suspect was killed after a police chase. Details: https://t.co/vVxXt96qJc pic.twitter.com/7Uy9nfEEvb — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) July 25, 2018

Deputies said the car came to a stop near the RJE Center on the east side of Starke.

Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith said one of the occupants got out of the car and produced a firearm.

Two deputies fired at the suspect, killing him. He was identified as 20-year-old Davaughdre Rogers.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the weapon deputies reportedly found at the scene.

Smith said no deputies were injured in the shooting.

The deputies involved in the shooting, an almost nine-year veteran with the agency and a deputy who had been with department for a little over a year, are on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

Action News Jax reporter Lorena Inclan is in Bradford County working to learn more about the man who was killed and what led to the shooting.

Follow her on Twitter at @LorenaANjax and watch CBS47 at 5 for the very latest details.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.