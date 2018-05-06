  • Man arrested after woman killed, body left in grassy field in Waycross

    Updated:

    A man was arrested after a woman's body was found in a grass field near a Georgia shopping mall, the Waycross Police Department said Saturday.

    Police said the woman, 34-year-old Miranda Rae Aycock, was found in a field close to the Pine Hill Crossing shopping center Friday. 

    Related Headlines

    Investigators were able to track the suspect's semitrailer, which was located in Brantley County. The Brantley County Sheriff's Office received a warrant and searched the suspect's vehicle. 

    Investigators found 51-year-old John Leon Bell, of Hoboken, Georgia, and arrested him. Bell was taken to the Waycross Police Department and changed with murder, Waycross police said. 

    The police department asks that anyone who saw unusual activity Friday in the area of Dorothy Street or in the Pine Hill Crossing shopping center to contact police at (912) 287-2921. 

    Police believe the murder probably occurred between 8 p.m. and 10:51 p.m. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man arrested after woman killed, body left in grassy field in Waycross

  • Headline Goes Here

    Organization encourages swimming safety following nearly drowning of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash on I-10 in Jacksonville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Several, including 4-year-old, injured in officer-involved crash in Jacksonville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville officers: Drive-by shooter's bullet hits 10-year-old boy…