Man arrested during The Players after he reportedly slaps kid at TPC Sawgrass

A Ponte Vedra Beach man was jailed on Friday after he drunkenly slapped a child near the 9th hole at TPC Sawgrass during the second round of The Players Championship, a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office report said.
Connor Austgen, 25, is charged with two counts of child neglect (battery).
According to deputies, Austgen was drunk next to the "Wine and Dine on 9" area next to the ninth hole.
Austgen approached a pair of 13-year-old kids and insulted them, the police report said. Austgen reportedly pushed one of the kids and slapped another.
Austgen walked away when adults approached, the report said, but deputies quickly located him.
According to jail records, Austgen bonded out Saturday after spending the night at the St. Johns County Jail.
