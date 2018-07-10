0 Man claims he was tied up as roommate was stabbed to death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

A man is back home Monday night after telling police he had been tied up as his roommate was stabbed to death.

He told Action News Jax that the situation happened extremely fast. He said the suspect had a knife to his back as soon as he opened the door, so he couldn’t get a clear description.

Surveillance video showed a maroon colored Nissan truck driving down Carder Street about 30 minutes before police were called to a home for a death investigation.

“This is crazy especially on our street. This stuff doesn’t happen here,” a neighbor said.

A neighbor said police were at her house Monday afternoon looking through her footage and told her that they think the truck is connected to the stabbing death.

She also said that her dog was trying to wake her up around 6 a.m. and was acting like someone was in the backyard.

The house on Carder Street was the focus of a police investigation for roughly 10 hours after a man called 911 and claimed he was forced into the back room of the house at knifepoint and tied up.

He then told police he heard a struggle going on between the alleged suspect and his roommate and once he was able to free himself, he said he found his roommate stabbed to death. ​

“I would like JSO to patrol this street a lot more than what they do,” a neighbor said.

Police said the victim is a man around 25-30 years old.

Another neighbor said the truck in the video belongs to a friend of the man who called police.

Action News Jax reached out to police to confirm if they think a maroon truck is connected to the investigation.

