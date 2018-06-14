  • Deputies: Man apparently drowns in St. Johns County golf course pond

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:
    ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -

    The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a young man's apparent drowning in a golf course pond.

    Witnesses saw the man arrive in a car at the Royal St. Augustine Golf and Country Club on Wednesday night when he jumped out and started swimming in the pond, SJSO said.

    The man started talking to people who were near the pond while he was swimming. Those people told deputies what the man was saying seemed "unusual" and "odd."

    At that point, SJSO said, the man went under the water and didn't resurface. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

    SJSO is in the process of identifying the man and tracking down his next of kin. Authorities will also be looking into the man's medical history and background.

