Man dies after falling from ladder in Jax Beach

Joe English, 58, fell from a ladder Saturday at a home at Jacksonville Beach.
Police said English was trimming trees when he fell.
Neighbors said English worked for “Daddy and the Girls” tree trimmers.
Police said English was breathing when he was taken to Memorial Hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
An employee of "Daddy and the Girls" confirmed English has died.
