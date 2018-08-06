A man in St. Johns County died July 20 of "near-drowning relapse," according to Cmdr. Chuck Mulligan with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.
This happened near a dirt road between Nocatee and Pine Island Road.
STORY: St. Johns County deputies investigating death after golf cart stuck in mud
Mulligan said two brothers went into the woods on their golf cart in the middle of the night when they got stuck in some mud and rainwater.
One of the brothers went to the back of the cart to push it out but slipped into the water and started to drown, according to Mulligan.
His brother pulled him out and then went to get his truck to get the golf cart out of the woods, police said.
Mulligan said when the man returned, he found his brother facedown in the water.
According to police, water was still in the man's lungs when he collapsed back into the water and died.
