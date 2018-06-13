Man found dead in Jacksonville apartment

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside an apartment in the Holiday Hill area on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers described the victim as a man in his 50s.
He was found just after noon at the Boat House Apartments on Century 21 Drive.
Police have not yet said how the man died. Action News Jax is working to learn if foul play is suspected.
