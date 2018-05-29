  • Man o' War found on Jacksonville Beach likely due to Alberto, FWC says

    By: Beth Rousseau , Action News Jax

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. -

    Portuguese Man o’ War were found on the sands of Jacksonville Beach on Tuesday.

    Subtropical Depression Alberto is likely to blame, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

    “It’s blue and it looks more plastic, so we knew it wasn’t a regular jellyfish," said beachgoer Mandy Tipton.

    Michelle Kerr, with FWC, explained more of the sea creatures could wash ashore if Northeast Florida has an active hurricane season. 

    “From increased rain, wind … even long periods of cloudy days can change the oxygen in the water,” Kerr said.

    Parents said they’re taking precautions.

    “Just make sure they’re clearly aware of what they are; what they can do to you,” parent Steve Wantz said.

    According to scientists, the tentacles are dangerous up to a month after they’ve washed ashore. 

    As of Tuesday, Ocean Rescue had treated one Man o’ War sting.

    Lifeguards say they see up to three stings each summer.

