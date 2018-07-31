0 Jacksonville gas station employee shot during robbery

Jacksonville police are searching for four suspects they say attempted to rob a local gas station.

Officers said employees were locking up at Melvin's Gas & Smoke on Melvin Road just after midnight Tuesday when the men approached them.

The store owner tells Action News Jax that his employee, a young man, was shot in the arm during the robbery.

The glass on the front door of the store was shattered.

Tuesday's robbery was the latest in a string of robberies in the Jacksonville area during the past few weeks.

Another gas station employee, Vipin Sharma, is still recovering in the ICU after he was shot at the BP on the Arlington Expressway.

Surveillance video captured a man pointing a gun at him inside the store.

JSO: robbery at Melvin’s Gas & Smoke Store. four suspects attempted to rob the store as they were closing it. During the robbery, one adult male victim was shot by one of the suspects. That victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/PXV1X8E8E0 — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) July 31, 2018

"People need to just stop. Get a job, make your own money and leave people alone that’s trying to get a business so they can make money," Queen Pittman said.

She and other customers of the Melvin Road gas station were saddened to learn the clerk had been shot.

"Jacksonville, we have to do better than that," Xavier Lewis said.

Officers did not have much suspect information to share as of Tuesday.

The store owner said surveillance cameras captured video of the robbery. He said the footage has been turned over to JSO.

