JSO: Man arrested after man killed in middle of Mohawk Street in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - THURSDAY UPDATE: On Thursday morning, The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 38-year-old Derrick Lewis. Lewis is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Michael Blessett, 25, after a verbal argument on Mohawk Street Monday night.

JSO is not sure what that argument was about but the two men knew each other.

Basset was transported to the hospital where he passed away.

Lewis is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Right now police are investigating a shooting on the Westside that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say a man was found lying in the middle of Mohawk Street Monday night with at least one gunshot wound. Neighbors tell Action News Jax they heard around four shots fired.

It’s unclear if the adult man lived in the area. Right now police don’t have a description of the shooter.

A man leaning against a police car yelled out, “they got him twice.”

