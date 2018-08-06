Man shot, killed on front porch, police investigating

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a person shot at 11:40 p.m. Saturday on the 4200 block of North Mrtyle Avenue.
According to police, a man was found on the front porch of a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.
A witness was inside of the house at the time of the shooting and has been interviewed by detectives, according to JSO.
Police said it is unknown how many times the victim was shot or how many shots were fired.
