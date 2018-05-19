0 Man sought in connection with attempted homicide in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. -

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is searching for a man in connection to an attempted homicide with a deadly weapon and an armed residential burglary.

Officers are looking for 39-year-old Jamal Watkins. He is described as 6’3” and 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Jacksonville Beach Police are looking for this man in connection to an Attempted Homicide w/a deadly weapon and Armed Burglary. His name is Jamal Watkins. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Currier @ 904-247-6339 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/hzlCOjzuG5 — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 19, 2018

Police said the incident happened Friday in the 500 block of 4th Avenue South.

Some neighbors told Action News Jax they do remember hearing some commotion and seeing a heavy police presence, but didn't know what was happening.

One neighbor said she's not shocked, but she is startled about what happened.

Police say it happened in the 500th block of 4th Avenue South. Neighbors I spoke to say they remember hearing and seeing police, on Thursday, in the area—but they weren’t quite sure what was going on. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/KjtI37DfEG — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 19, 2018

"There is some crime here on the beach ... but we don't want ... we don't want that in our community ... we don't really want to be on TV because we're the beach ... the beach is ... plenty of peace at the beach," neighbor Aretha Murphy said.

Action News Jax has requested the police report on this incident to get more details. Officials say the report will be available Monday. We will pass along any additional details on this incident as soon as we get them.

Anyone with information on Watkins’ whereabouts is urged to contact Detective S. Currier at 904-247-6339.

Jacksonville Beach Police released this alert(see below) to us last night, but we won’t know more until the incident report is available on Monday. We’ll bring you that information as soon as we have it @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Y7iD8liy3o — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 19, 2018

One neighbor I spoke to said she’s not shocked, but she is startled about what happened: “There is some crime here on the beach, but we don’t want that in our community. We don’t really want to be on TV, because we’re the beach...plenty of peace on the beach.” @ActionNewsJax — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 19, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.