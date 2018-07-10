Deputies: Saw slips from man's hands, cuts him in St. Johns County

A man was taken to the hospital after he was cut by a saw at a St. Johns County construction site.
Sky Action News Jax video showed concrete columns inside a taped off area at the site off Timoga Trail.
Deputies said the man was cutting a post when the saw slipped out of his hands.
It cut the upper region of his body, deputies said. It's unclear if it was an electric or manual saw.
St. Johns County Fire Rescue said first responders were called to the area off Seloy Drive and County Road 16 Tuesday morning.
A patient was taken to the hospital in serious condition, a fire rescue spokesperson said.
