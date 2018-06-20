A man told Action News Jax about his rush to help a 7-month-old boy who died from being in a hot car in Camden County on Tuesday.
“I got over there and unwrapped him,” the man said. "I tore up his onesie so I could expose, see if there was any injuries."
The man, who didn't want to be identified because he is in the military, said the baby was extremely hot.
“I couldn’t see if there was a pulse or not because mine was beating so hard,” the man said.
He said the mother was lying on the ground with the baby, who was wrapped in a blanket.
“She was screaming. She was just saying, 'Save my baby. Save my baby,'” he said.
He performed infant CPR on the baby, but it was too late.
Deputies said, at this time, they are not releasing any information about the baby's death.
