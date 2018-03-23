  • Man tries to carjack woman in historic St. Augustine

    By: Christy Turner , Action News Jax

    The St. Augustine Police Department is searching for a man who attempted to carjack a young woman in the historic district.

    It happened Thursday on Avenida Menendez near Fort Alley, which is right next to the Castillo de San Marcos. 

    The 20-year-old victim said she was stopped at the light when the suspect approached her car and tried to force her out.

    According to the report, the suspect reached into his pocket for something and told the victim to get out of the car using profanities. 

    As the victim was speeding off, she said she could see the man try to carjack the driver behind her. 

    The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, with short brown hair. The victim said he had either a tattoo of a teardrop or a birthmark under his right eye.

    If you have information, you can contact the Police Department. 
     

