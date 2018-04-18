Mandarin Clark's Fish Camp files for bankruptcy reorganization

A popular restaurant in Mandarin is seeking to reorganize under federal bankruptcy protection, but will keep running as normal.
Clark's Fish Camp, known for its waterfront view and exotic decor, filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring last week, according to the Daily Record.
The seafood restaurant was closed for two months due to flooding from Hurricane Irma. The business also sustained damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
The restaurant's founder, Joan Peoples, who left the day-to-day operations in 2012, is renewing her day-to-day management role.
Court filings say the restaurant's previous management structure "did not live up to historic standards of the Debtor and the decrease in quality has resulted in a loss of patronage."
The filing said revenue dropped from $3.3 million in 2016 to $2.8 million in 2017, and revenue in 2018 has been approximately $890,000.
