0 Mandarin High School student battles to stay alive after being paralyzed in accident

A Mandarin High School senior is battling for his life after a quick swim led him to become paralyzed from neck down.

Jared Christopher Hogg, 17, suffered a C4 and C5 spinal cord injury during a day trip with friends at Guana River State Park. Friends said Hogg is known for making people laugh through his charming personality.

“He’s really respectful, he’s a good person, and I love him,” said Joey Perrone.

Hogg’s friends are rallying for him after a day of fun took a turn for the worse.

“We were just hanging out, having fun, and then we jumped in the water – and that’s when it went bad,” said friend Chris Oglesby.

Hogg suffered the injury on Sunday, March 18, landing him in the ICU for weeks and unable to breathe on his own.

“He was probably about 10 feet in front of me and he dived into the water. From the corner of my eye, I just saw him floating,” friend Sammy Meek said.

Meek said he was the first to swim towards Hogg to assist before Joey Perrone and Oglesby were able to get there to help their friend. The three said the water was shallow and they believe Jared hit his head.

“It’s a lot different than the old Jared, but he’s getting through it,” Oglesby said.

Hogg's friends describe him as a fighter. They said he is already exceeding doctor’s expectations.

“I think everything would be so much different if he didn’t have the support from his friends,” said another friend Kaleigh Strassenberg.

“His family gives a heartfelt thanks for the kindness, love, and support they have received from the many people Jared has touched. Special thanks to his beloved friends that have shown their consistent support by visiting him and his family during this difficult time,” according to the GoFundMe page fundraising for Hogg.

Thousands of dollars have been donated in hopes to aid in medical expenses.

The goal is to raise $15,000 for Hogg’s family. The Mandarin community is banding together to lift his spirts as he overcomes adversity and works toward recovery.

“Now, you can see he’s smiling. He’s communicating a lot better and he started to get feeling back in a lot of places, he’s fighting through it,” Perrone said.

Hogg’s friends said they promise to be by his side through this hardship.

“He started lifting up his arm a little bit and he tried his right arm. It’s more damaged because of the spinal cord injury, but he could kinda pick it up,” Meek said.

Those who know Hogg believe the unconditional love and support shown to him by his family and friends is helping him pull through this unexpected accident.

“All the support and love from everyone is really helping,” Strassenberg said.

