0 Masked men caught on camera stealing $10,000 in tools, Jacksonville business owner says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

A small business owner in Jacksonville is searching for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of construction equipment from his work van.

Issa Maaieh is the owner of Issa Construction Company Inc. on Corporate Square Court on the Southside.

In the surveillance video he shared with Action News Jax, one of the suspects can be heard saying “that’s a lot of tools." It shows the suspects rummaging through the vehicle.

Maaieh said the thieves got away with roughly $10,000 worth of tools, which he said was a tremendous blow to his wallet.

“The best way to describe it is it's my knife and spoon. This is how we eat. This is what I've worked very hard for many years,” Maaieh said.

The vehicle burglary happened in April, but Maaieh said he won’t stop trying to track down the suspects.

“Initially, I was very angry, very hurt. I'm still not letting this go,” Maaieh said.

If you have any information, he asks that you call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

