Massive Buc-ee's gas station coming to St. Johns County to be smaller than planned

A massive gas station coming to St. Johns County will be a little smaller than originally planned.
Buc-ee’s is a Texas-based chain with plans to build a location near World Golf Village.
The new plans still include 104 gas pumps, 392 parking spaces and will improve traffic flow and deliveries at the store, a spokesperson said.
Original plans called for 120 gas pumps and 417 parking spaces.
Some neighbors have been very vocal about their disapproval of the massive gas station coming to International Golf Parkway near Interstate 95.
“This is a very nice and quiet community. Imagine what the traffic and congestion will cause,” neighbor Lance Williams said.
“We’ve got Gate, no one has ever waited at Gate. On the other side of 95, we’ve got those two gas stations,” neighbor Kathy Granieri said.
Other neighbors tell Action News Jax that they don't see a problem with it and that development in the area is inevitable.
A Buc-ee’s spokesperson said construction at the site near I-95 is expected to begin by the third quarter of 2018.
