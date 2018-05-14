Mayport-based sailors responsible for $22M drug bust return to Jacksonville

The sailors who seized more than $22 million worth of cocaine reunited with their families at Naval Station Mayport on Monday.
The USS Zephyr spent four months patrolling the Pacific.
Related Headlines
Patrol members rescued four suspected drug smugglers who jumped into the ocean when their boat caught fire.
This little guy is ready for his dad’s return. The USS Zephyr will dock around 8:15 @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/yfEXQwpskF— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 14, 2018
The crew confiscated 1,000 pounds of cocaine.
“It’s always scary … it was a great patrol and a successful patrol,” sailor Quamar Ashley told Action News Jax.
Loved ones said they take pride in the worthwhile work.
“He helped make a lot of drugs off of the streets for the youth,” mother Loretta Young described,
The sailors explained they’re grateful for the successful mission, but nothing is better than being reunited with their families.
They're back, they're back! @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/1MO08EcsAC— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 14, 2018
If this doesn’t make your Monday, nothing will. ❤️💙 @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/K8Ya5Xlgsi— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 14, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}