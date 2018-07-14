0 Medical examiner, James Colley's friend give testimony on day 2

A local man, on trial for the 2015 murder of his estranged wife and her friend, reacted to autopsy photos on Friday when they were shown in court.

Action News Jax's Courtney Cole was in the St. Johns County courtroom as James Colley was noticeably uncomfortable, covering his ears and even putting his head down on the desk while the pictures were displayed.

Dr. Predrag Bulic, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Amanda Colley and Lindy Dobbins, shared dramatic testimony in court on Friday.

He said nine gunshot wounds were found on Colley’s body. Bulic said there would be more if you counted entrances and exits.

Bulic also told the court he found, what he called "defensive wounds" on Amanda Colley’s arm.

He reviewed autopsy photos of Lindy Dobbins, revealing she had three gunshot wounds.

St. Johns County Crime Scene Technician Kristine Keegan also took the stand. He showed pictures of James Colley’s room, in his sister’s South Hampton home.

Keegan says she found a gym bag full of ammunition and a gun case.

The specific ammunition that caught her eye was the one circled on a picture shown in court.

She called it a "zombie round" and explained that it leaves a specific mark, and that mark was found on Amanda Colley’s body.

The best friend of James Colley testified he told Colley he was “stupid for what he did” the night before the killings.

Colley reportedly told him he "ransacked" his estranged wife’s house and found some things that upset him.

Mike Dickens said Colley called him around 4 a.m. Aug. 27, 2015.

When Dickens didn't answer, Colley began knocking on the door.

Dickens said James Colley was upset and crying.

He said Colley wanted him to see the sex toys he found in Amanda Colley’s home.

Dickens said he told him, “Big deal, you know? Big heal, who cares? Go home.”

Dickens said later that day, when he found out what happened at Amanda's home, he raced home to make sure his family was OK.

Then he texted Colley to tell him to turn himself in.

Dickens also said Colley was concerned about Lindy Dobbins' influence on his marriage.

The judge said court is expected to resume on Monday at the St. Johns County courthouse at 8:45 a.m.

