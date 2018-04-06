Middleburg man, woman charged with growing marijuana, elderly neglect

A man and woman face drug and neglect charges following a SWAT search in their Middleburg home, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.
On Thursday, the Clay County Organized Crime section executed a search warrant for a residence on Foxtail Avenue.
Related Headlines
During the search, deputies found four marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia in the living room and bedroom, according to the incident report.
Amanda Kay Lynn, 45, and Robert Lewis Schaub, 24, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating marijuana.
As investigators continued the search, they found an elderly man, immobile in a bed in the residence, and he appeared to have multiple open wounds that required treatment, the Sheriff's Office said.
Lynn and Schaub were also charged with neglect of an elderly person or disabled adult.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}