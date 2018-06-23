Found safe: Missing, endangered woman from Riverside area

Robin Elaine Graham has been found safe.
#JSO is glad to announce Robin Graham has been located safe. Thanks to all for the assistance in disseminating the information. https://t.co/SJRivdP6ZW— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 23, 2018
Original story:
Robin Elaine Graham, 62, went missing Friday afternoon from Autumn Village Assisted Living between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO says Graham is believed to have left on foot, wearing red pants.
According to the caller, Graham has been diagnosed with dementia and requires 24 hour care at the facility.
Name: Robin Elaine Graham
Age: 62
Race/Sex: Black/Female
Height/Weight: 5’4”/132 lbs.
Eyes/Hair: Brown/Black
Clothes: UK Shirt/Red Pants
Area Last Seen: 1100 block of Barrs Street
Anyone having seen Graham or is aware of her current whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630 - 0500.
#JSO searching for missing/endangered female from the Riverside area. Robin Elaine Graham (B/F 62) walked away from her facility Friday afternoon and has not returned. Please call 904-630-0500 with any information on her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/O7eSRHOcFd— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 23, 2018
