  • Found safe: Missing, endangered woman from Riverside area

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    Robin Elaine Graham has been found safe.

    Original story:

    Robin Elaine Graham, 62, went missing Friday afternoon from Autumn Village Assisted Living between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

    JSO says Graham is believed to have left on foot, wearing red pants.

    According to the caller, Graham has been diagnosed with dementia and requires 24 hour care at the facility.

    Name:  Robin Elaine Graham

    Age:  62

    Race/Sex:  Black/Female

    Height/Weight:  5’4”/132 lbs.

    Eyes/Hair:  Brown/Black

    Clothes:  UK Shirt/Red Pants

    Area Last Seen:  1100 block of Barrs Street 

    Anyone having seen Graham or is aware of her current whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630 - 0500.

