Missing Jacksonville woman with dementia last seen at UF Health Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman with dementia.

    Michele Cropper, 52, reportedly walked out of UF Health Jacksonville on Tuesday at 4 p.m., according to a release from JSO.

    Cropper is described as 5'10", weighs 220 pounds and was carrying a blue bag. It is unknown what kind of clothes she was wearing.

    Officers do not know where Cropper may be headed.

    Police said Cropper has a history of mental illness and requires 24-hour care. This is the second time in a month that Cropper has disappeared.

    JSO said it has searched extensively for Cropper. Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of Ms. Cropper is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

