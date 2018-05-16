  • Missing mom's SUV abandoned in Yulee parking lot, Sheriff says

    Updated:

    Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Tuesday his department had found the gold SUV driven by missing mother of three Joleen Cummings. 

    The Ford SUV was found in the Home Depot parking lot in Yulee.

    Cummings was last seen leaving her hair stylist job in Fernandina Beach at 5 p.m. on Saturday. She was supposed to pick up her kids for a Mother's Day visit on Sunday, but her ex-husband said she never showed up. 

    Cummings' ex-boyfriend, Jason Gee, was arrested Tuesday on a probation violation. Deputies say he ran off on May 9 when they responded to a domestic incident at her home. 

