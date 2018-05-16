Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Tuesday his department had found the gold SUV driven by missing mother of three Joleen Cummings.
The Ford SUV was found in the Home Depot parking lot in Yulee.
Cummings was last seen leaving her hair stylist job in Fernandina Beach at 5 p.m. on Saturday. She was supposed to pick up her kids for a Mother's Day visit on Sunday, but her ex-husband said she never showed up.
Cummings' ex-boyfriend, Jason Gee, was arrested Tuesday on a probation violation. Deputies say he ran off on May 9 when they responded to a domestic incident at her home.
Deputies say Gee was found in Hilliard near that wooded area they were searching last night. They say he’s a person of interest, along with others. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/X4rdpRAajb— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 15, 2018
