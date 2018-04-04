0 Florida man in viral stabbing story from 2013 missing from Jacksonville mental health facility

Jacksonville police are asking for the public's help in locating a dangerous, suicidal man on the Southside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

At 1 p.m., Bamboo Flute Blanchard, 23, walked away from a court ordered secure facility, Wekiva Springs Hospital, on Salisbury Road. He has reportedly been spotted in the University Blvd. and Beach Blvd. area.

Caregivers at the facility said Blanchard is considered a danger to himself and others.

Blanchard was last seen wearing a dark hoodie without sleeves, a black t-shirt and and gray sweatpants.

He reportedly has a history of mental instability and violent tendencies, police said. In 2013, Blanchard allegedly stabbed his father with a pocket knife because wanted to know what it was like to kill someone, according to a Huffington Post article.

He was later found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2014 in the stabbing.

Police said not to approach Blanchard and to call JSO at 904-630-0500 if you see him.

#JSO looking for missing/suicidal adult. from the City’s southside. Bamboo Blanchard walked away from a court ordered secure facility on Salisbury Rd. He reportedly has a history of mental instability and violent tendencies. Do not approach - Call 904-630-0500 with info. pic.twitter.com/bwMeRPzFF1 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 4, 2018

