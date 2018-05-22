Mobile food pantry helps Jacksonville families in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tuesday city leaders and Feeding Northeast Florida fought back against hunger in Jacksonville.
Frank Castillo Feeding Northeast Florida CEO explained 178,000 people in Jacksonville struggle to find nutritious, affordable food.
He said in the 32254 zip code 1 in 3 people don’t know where they’ll find their next meal.
Parents tell me food pantries like this one are the only way they can provide their children with fresh, healthy produce. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/3GkKydMOvT— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 22, 2018
Action News Jax told you in March when Southeastern Grocers closed multiple Jacksonville locations, creating what’s often called food deserts.
Northside parents said every since, they’re struggling to find healthy food.
Single mother Kathy Walter described, “Its been bad – to be a single parent and not have a vehicle.”
I spoke to a single mother of 3 who doesn’t have a vehicle - she tells me getting groceries has been almost impossible since Harvey’s shut down in the 32254 zip code. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/Lh3e3Iizqy— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 22, 2018
Walter and others said they’re relying on food pantries like the one set up at KIPP Jacksonville Schools.
Pantry organizers told Action News Jax up to 400 families cycled through for food.
Jazmin Johnson explained, “I really appreciate that because it helps me save money.”
Feeding Northeast Florida will open a permanent pantry inside the school this fall.
