0 Mom accused of drinking for hours in Green Cove Springs bar with toddler outside in car

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. -

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Children and Families are investigating a local mother accused of drinking in a bar for five hours with her toddler outside in her car.

The bartender posted surveillance video she said shows the mother in Saloon 17 in Green Cove Springs, hoping something would be done.

Deputies said that mother is accused of driving home -- with her child in the car -- after hours of drinking Wednesday.

JUST IN: @ccsofl Communications Event Report says a local mom left her baby in a car to drink at a Clay Co. bar. Report states child was in there more than 5 hours, & mom left "extremely drunk." Bartender claims woman is pregnant. No arrests so far. @ActionNewsJax has more at 5. — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 24, 2018

“She was parked right here and then her son was in the back of the seat,” bartender Brittany Moss said.

Moss said she was serving the woman, and had to act fast to help the child.

“He was sweating profusely, and his face was real hot,” Moss said. “I just wanted to make sure that he was OK, and that’s when I ran inside to get my phone and call 911.”

A Communications Event Report from CCSO stated the child was in the car when the woman left the bar "extremely drunk."

NEW: @ccsofl says this is being worked as an active child neglect investigation. PIO says report & further details are not yet available. @ActionNewsJax — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 24, 2018

Action News Jax spoke with the woman Moss said she served on the phone.

“Do you think that you should leave kids in the car and go drink at a bar?” Action News Jax Reporter Russell Colburn asked.

“No, sir. Not at all,” she replied.

Action News Jax isn’t giving her name since she hasn’t been charged with a crime.

NEW: #DCF confirms it's also investigating. Representative says agency was "very disturbed" by the allegations & the video allegedly showing the mom in the bar. Says the children are safe in the care of relatives. @ActionNewsJax — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 24, 2018

“Is there anything you’d like to say about that?” Colburn asked.

”That was the worst decision I have ever made in my life,” she said.

The woman claimed her 19-year-old son was in the car with her toddler the whole time, though Moss said otherwise.

DCF said the woman's children are safe in the care of relatives.

“I want to see her go to jail, maybe get some help,” Moss said.

At 5:30- "That was the worst decision I have ever made in my life."



The woman accused of drinking for 5 hours in a bar with her toddler outside in the car acknowledges her alleged mistake to @ActionNewsJax.



Bartender posted video of the woman, hoping something would be done. pic.twitter.com/zix3tJm0xh — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 24, 2018

