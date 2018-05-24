  • Mom accused of drinking for hours in Green Cove Springs bar with toddler outside in car

    By: Russell Colburn , Action News Jax

    Updated:
    GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. -

    The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Children and Families are investigating a local mother accused of drinking in a bar for five hours with her toddler outside in her car.

    The bartender posted surveillance video she said shows the mother in Saloon 17 in Green Cove Springs, hoping something would be done.

    Deputies said that mother is accused of driving home -- with her child in the car -- after hours of drinking Wednesday.

    “She was parked right here and then her son was in the back of the seat,” bartender Brittany Moss said.

    Moss said she was serving the woman, and had to act fast to help the child.

    “He was sweating profusely, and his face was real hot,” Moss said. “I just wanted to make sure that he was OK, and that’s when I ran inside to get my phone and call 911.”

    A Communications Event Report from CCSO stated the child was in the car when the woman left the bar "extremely drunk."

    Action News Jax spoke with the woman Moss said she served on the phone.

    “Do you think that you should leave kids in the car and go drink at a bar?” Action News Jax Reporter Russell Colburn asked.

    “No, sir. Not at all,” she replied.

    Action News Jax isn’t giving her name since she hasn’t been charged with a crime.

    “Is there anything you’d like to say about that?” Colburn asked.

    ”That was the worst decision I have ever made in my life,” she said.

    The woman claimed her 19-year-old son was in the car with her toddler the whole time, though Moss said otherwise.

    DCF said the woman's children are safe in the care of relatives.

    “I want to see her go to jail, maybe get some help,” Moss said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mom accused of drinking for hours in Green Cove Springs bar with toddler…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Authorities investigating possible child drowning in Jacksonville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Masked men caught on camera stealing $10,000 in tools, Jacksonville…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kamiyah Mobley kidnapping case: Full transcripts from Gloria Williams…

  • Headline Goes Here

    New flights bring longer lines at Jacksonville International Airport