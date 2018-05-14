0 Mother, 2 kids killed in I-95 crash with alligator remembered at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

Family and friends gathered Sunday evening at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens to remember a Nassau County family killed in a car crash.

Amber Stanley, 24, her 2-year-old daughter Autumn and her 4-year-old son Jack, died after her car crashed in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on May 7.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Stanley hit a gator on Interstate 95, which caused the car to run off the side of the road and catch fire.

#RIGHT NOW Family & friends are gathering at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens for the memorial service being held to remember the lives of Amber, Jack and Autumn Stanley. They died in a tragic accident after hitting a gator on I-95. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ofYMdVtQxJ — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 13, 2018

Action News Jax was the only media outlet allowed at Sunday's memorial service.

People came from near and far to say their last good-byes to the Nassau County woman who was a wife, mother and best friend, and the two children who warmed the hearts of many.

“You all three left us much too soon. Such beautiful, young, vibrant souls, with so much more life to live,” one friend said during the service.

Josh Stanley fights to hold back the tears as he talks about his love for his wife Amber, and his young children Autumn & Jack. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/9D0HpCP4tv — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 13, 2018

And while Amber's friends wish they had more time to spend with her, they say the time they did have, they will cherish forever.

"We spent hours painting, talking and laughing. I had no idea it would be my last time hanging out with you all and wish the moment already wasn’t," Amber's friend said.

As each person came up to share their fondest memories of Amber on her birthday and Mother's Day, everyone did their best to console one another.

“He had all my facial expressions and got all his manner from me.” - Josh Stanley speaks about his 4-year-old-son Jack. #AmberStanleyMemorial @ActionNewsJax — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 13, 2018

But her mother couldn't help but break down at the thought of her daughter being gone, and the overwhelming amount of support she was receiving from everyone during this difficult time.

"But love won and it does today. Because I see how much you all loved her," Amber's mother said.

“Rest In Peace Amber Stanley, Jack Stanley, and Autumn Stanley. What I would give to see those three smiles again. Happy Mother’s Day and happy birthday Amber, your love for ever and always," Amber's friend said.

Money is being raised to put a bench in the Jacksonville Zoo to commemorate the lives of Amber, Jack and Autumn Stanley.

“She’s the best wife I could ask for, they’re the best kids I could as for. I only got a little bit of time with them...but I love them forever and always.” -Josh Stanley #AmberStanleyMemorial @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/jGtXFzE186 — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 13, 2018

A friend of Amber’s lights candles and sings ‘Happy Birthday. ‘

Family and friends join in to celebrate the life of the woman, the mother, and the best friend, that meant so much to all of them. #AmberStanleyMemorial @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/QB1aj9XY6p — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 13, 2018

Josh gathers everyone to make a toast in honor of the lives of Amber, Autumn and Jack. #AmberStanleyMemorial @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/NTc8KqFbKc — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 13, 2018

Friends laid sunflowers on a table, along with the pictures of Amber, Autumn and Jack, alongside their urns. #AmberStanleyMemorial @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/RJBemYllBO — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 13, 2018

