0 Jacksonville Sheriff's Office releases new details in officer involved shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has provided new details surrounding an officer involved fatal shooting Saturday. JSO identified the man shot and killed as 52 year old Harold Kraai.

According to JSO, Kraai had a history of disorderly intoxication, battery and domestic violence.

The officer who discharged his weapon and shot Kraai has been identified as Officer R.W. Futch, a 23 year veteran with JSO. JSO says this is Officer Futch's first officer involved shooting and the first JSO officer involved shooting for 2018. There were 10 JSO officer involved shootings in 2017.

A photo of the knife JSO says Kraai was holding was released. The knife is described as 12 inches long, with a 8 inch blade.

The Northside man died following an officer involved shooting on Saturday morning. He is identified by family members as Harold Kraai, 52.

Police tell us he called dispatch prior to the shooting, claiming he no longer had the desire to live. JSO tells us he approached an officer with a knife and did not stop advancing even after he was given verbal commands to do so.

His family tells Action News Jax he suffered from schizophrenia and was in the midst of an episode at the time of incident.

“He loved the Gators,” his mother, Jacqueline Weaver, said tearfully as she held his favorite Florida Gators cap.

Weaver tells Action News Jax she called JSO twice for assistance after Kraai shattered the back window of the family's SUV with his hand.

“I called JSO, the sheriff’s department to get help, not to get my son killed,” said Weaver.

She tells Action News Jax she was advised by professionals to give him space in moments of crisis.

She said she was not in the vehicle at the time, but a short time later, was driven by her coworker to pick up her youngest son for assistance.

Both JSO and Weaver tell us Kraai was home alone at the time of the incident. Police said Kraai called dispatch himself claiming he did not want to live.

They say he was sitting outside with a knife when officers arrived. JSO tells us he was told to stop advancing, but did not obey the orders. According to police, the officer, who has not been identified, fired several shots.

Moments later, they said Kraai collapsed, and officers say they administered first aid until JFRD arrived. They tell Action News Jax he was taken to a local hospital, and later died.

Weaver and other family members are asking why other methods of deescalation were not used by the officer.

"Why," asked Weaver. "Why did you have to kill my son? That’s what would I ask them. Couldn’t you have did something different? Couldn’t you have called out SWAT? Couldn’t you have shot him in the leg and stopped him? Why?"

JSO said their officers receive training on how to interact with a person who suffers from mental illness and may be in crisis.

Weaver said the man described by police doesn't sound like the Kraai she knew, and thinks officers could have used other means. She tells Action News Jax she'll do whatever it takes to get the answers she's seeking, even if it means taking her fight to the courts. She tell us this reaches beyond Saturday's event.

“You know why I’m gonna do it," asked Weaver. "Because there’s a lot more mental health patients they’ll shoot down just like Harold."

Weaver tells Action News Jax her son suffered brain damage as a child in a DUI crash that also claimed the life of his father, her husband.

She said he saw a psychiatrist every three months, and was taking medications to treat schizophrenia. Weaver claims he took his medication on the morning of the shooting.

Weaver tells us she wishes Kraai could have seen a mental health professional on a more regular basis, but said the family could not afford it. Weaver said Kraai's next psychiatrist visit was scheduled for Monday.

She tells us she scheduled the visit because she noticed a change in his sleeping patterns.

JSO says more details will be revealed in a future briefing.

