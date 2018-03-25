0 Mother of 7 killed in fiery Westside Jacksonville crash

A mother of seven children is one of four people who died in a fiery Friday night crash in Westside Jacksonville.

Friends say 35-year-old Christina Davis was in town to help her friend move to California.

The Florida Highway Patrol said five people were inside a Corolla that collided with a Jeep Patriot head-on at West Beaver Street and Otis Road.

Thaddeus Sutton, 42, and a 12-year-old boy who were in the Corolla also died in the crash. The Florida Highway patrol said the boy was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver in Jeep that caught on fire also died, but has yet to be identified.

After that deadly crash, there was another collision involving pickup trucks.

One of the drivers in the second crash, Herbert Williams, said the road needs more streetlights.

“The road is so dark you can’t see nothing at night. Even the state trooper said they even hate traveling that road,” Williams said.

He said he noticed the crash after witnessing bystanders in the two-lane road redirecting traffic.

Moments later, he saw the Jeep go up in flames.

“It was about to blow up – going puff – and my truck was closet thing to it when it was burning,” Williams said.

UF Health Jacksonville personnel said the driver of the Corolla, 30-year-old Evelyn Yson, is in critical condition, and a 9-year-old girl is in serious condition.

Even Williams went to the hospital after he sustained a leg injury.

“After it happened, they put a bandage on it, “ Williams said. “And they took it off and my whole shoe, sock, pants: all bloody.”

According to the FHP report, the identity of the Jeep driver is still being confirmed and will require additional investigation.

A close family friend of Davis said her children weren't in the car, but the driver had her two kids in the car.



