0 Mother speaks about losing son in crash that killed four in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -

A Jacksonville musician is one of four who died in a crash on State Road 206.

The morning Ricky Wilke died in the crash, which also killed three others in a separate vehicle, his mother said she had a feeling something bad was going to happen.

“I said 'Come back and give me a hug,' and we always say, 'I love you,'” Marilyn Wilke said.

Hours later, she said she got a knock on her front door from Florida Highway Patrol officials, who were there to let her know her son died in the crash.

“I heard from my bedroom and I just knew,” Wilke said.

According to FHP, he was trying to pass a semi-truck on State Road 206 and struck another car head on, three others died.

Ricky Wilke leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

Marilyn Wilke said she misses everything about her son.

“His singing and his love for God. He just had all these inspirations for people,” Marilyn Wilke said.

Ricky Wilke was an aspiring singer and songwriter. His mom said he even built his own studio in the house.

“It’s hard not hearing his voice and he loved to share it,” Marilyn Wilke said.

Since Ricky Wilke died, people have been reaching out to his family with stories about him, and as tears rolled her cheeks, Marilyn Wilke said she’s glad to hear how her son impacted so many lives.

“It helps me get through it, between God and the people in my family,” Marilyn Wilke said.

Family and friends are now trying to raise money for his funeral expenses at https://gogetfunding.com/ricky-wilkes-funeral-costs/.

