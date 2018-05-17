PHOTOS: Procession for fallen Jacksonville officer Lance Whitaker
The body of fallen officer Lance Whitaker was moved from the medical examiner's office to a funeral home Thursday morning by motorcycle escort.
Officer Whitaker died in the line of duty early Tuesday morning after hitting a tree while on his way to a traffic crash on I-95.
Sheriff Mike Williams believes the rainy weather may have played a factor in the crash.
People on the ground & hanging out of the parking garage here- all to pay their respects to Officer Lance Whitaker. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/QnJjZCI3Ot— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 17, 2018
The escort began at Jefferson Street and ended at the back of the Hardage-Giddens funeral home, located in the 500 block of Park Street.
The community showed up for Officer Whitaker. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/2OapN0dbrX— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 17, 2018
The community and multiple agencies members paid their respects by lining the route on the sidewalks.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department had engines posted along the route.
Presence from Baker County Sheriff's Office. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Dypi0aAAAx— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 17, 2018
On Thursday afternoon, JSO released information on Officer Whitaker's funeral services:
• Viewing is Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Evangel Temple, 5755 Ramona Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205
• Funeral services are Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Evangel Temple, 5755 Ramona Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205.
• A graveside service will follow the church service at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
• A police vehicle procession will take place between the church service and graveside service.
