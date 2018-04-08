  • Motorcyclist dies in crash involving semitrailer on Kings Road in Jacksonville

    Updated:

    Jacksonville police are investigating a scene where a motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday.

    The Sheriff's Office said the crash involved the motorcycle and a semitrailer while coming off I-95. The motorcyclist lost control of the motorcycle on the curve of the Kings Road exit. 

    Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene. 

    Kings Road was closed in both directions during investigations, as well as the southbound off-ramp from I-95 to Kings Road.

