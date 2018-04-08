Motorcyclist dies in crash involving semitrailer on Kings Road in Jacksonville

Jacksonville police are investigating a scene where a motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday.
The Sheriff's Office said the crash involved the motorcycle and a semitrailer while coming off I-95. The motorcyclist lost control of the motorcycle on the curve of the Kings Road exit.
Related Headlines
Motorcycle vs. semi truck. Officer on scene tells me the driver of the motorcycle died on scene. Kings Rd is closed @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/uQM8BmQALE— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) April 8, 2018
Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.
Kings Road was closed in both directions during investigations, as well as the southbound off-ramp from I-95 to Kings Road.
Refresh this page, download our news app and watch FOX30 at 10 for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}