  • Motorcyclist dies in rear-end crash in St. Augustine

    Updated:

    A man riding a motorcycle died after he rear-ended a car on Sunday in St. Augustine. 

    The Florida Highway Patrol said St. Augustine man resident Fernando Varela Hernandez, 53, was riding a 2014 Kymco A50 motorcycle northbound on U.S. 1, just north of State Road 312. 

    He was behind a Honda Accord that stopped for a red light. The FHP said Hernandez didn't see the Honda stop and rear-ended it. 

    The impact of the crash threw Hernandez off the motorcycle and onto the grassy shoulder of the roadway. 

    Hernandez was sent to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries and later died at the medical center. 

    FHP said the driver and passenger in the Honda were not injured. 

    The investigation is ongoing.  

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

