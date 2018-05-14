  • Teen pulled from water at St. Augustine Beach, in critical condition

    Updated:

    ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Authorities said an 18-year-old man is in critical condition after he was missing for over an hour in the water at St. Augustine Beach Sunday.

    At approximately 3:37 p.m., the St. Johns County Fire Rescue received a call about multiple swimmers in distress in the area of Ocean Trace Road near the beach ramp.

    Related Headlines

    Marine rescue units were able to rescue two of the the swimmers -- a child and an adult -- who then alerted authorities of the third swimmer.

    SJCFR used helicopters, and multiple agencies assisted in the search by boat for the missing swimmer.

    The man was pulled from the water after crews searched for him for over an hour. 

    He was transported to Flagler Hospital in critical condition.

     A witness told Action News Jax she was with the family as SJCFR pulled him from the water and performed CPR.

    "It's a relief they did find him, but it's a tragedy because we don't know the circumstance," witness Keyana Dunn said.  

    The witness said the family was from out of town, some of them from Georgia. According to SJCFR, rip currents were a risk on Sunday.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen pulled from water at St. Augustine Beach, in critical condition

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man stabbed 2 adult children, set fire to home in Jacksonville's…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother, 2 kids killed in I-95 crash with alligator remembered at…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews searching for missing Glynn County man at St. Simons Island

  • Headline Goes Here

    Multiple people injured in Beach Blvd. accident