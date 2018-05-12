  • Multiple people injured in Beach Blvd. accident

    By: Jamie Valet

    Updated:

    Several emergency agencies responded to the scene of a serious accident in the 3800 block of Beach Blvd around 9 a.m. Saturday. 

    JFRD officials confirm one person was trapped in the wreckage and multiple patients were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. 

    According to witnesses at the scene, JFRD used the jaws of life to cut one person out of a vehicle.  

    Action News Jax has a crew on the scene and will continue to provide updates.

