0 Multiple reports of man exposing himself in Fernandina Beach

Fernandina Beach police are asking for your help in identifying a man accused of repeatedly exposing himself on the north side of the beach.

As families flock to the beach to celebrate Independence Day, police issued an alert urging people to watch out for a man who may have other intentions.

Dirk Harrell is one of hundreds of people celebrating the Fourth of July on the beach.

“What in the world is wrong with this man,” asked Harrell.

Action News Jax first reported about a man exposing himself to three teen girls in mid-June.

Police said multiple people have reported a man touching himself inappropriately here in the past two weeks.

With family by his side, Harrell said he would do whatever it took to protect his loved ones.

“I wish he would come up around my family and do something like that. The cops could pick up what was left,” said Harrell.

Police issued a description of the suspect in their alert on Sunday.

He’s described as white, 40 to 50 years old, with a stocky build and round belly.

They said he is bald, but has dark closely shaven hair on the sides and back of his head.

He does not have any noticeable body hair or tattoos.

Police add he drives a dark blue 80’s or 90’s single cab pickup truck with white or light gray fender walls, with no tint and loud exhaust.

“We don’t deal like that and nobody else around here does. You don’t need that trash around here,” said Harrell.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Fernandina Beach Detective Christina Woods at 904-310-3218.

