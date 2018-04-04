0 Nassau County man accused of placing animals in trash compactor

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after being accused of placing live animals in a cage and then into a trash compactor in order to avoid a fine, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy was called out Wednesday morning to the Nassau Club Apartments, on Woodbridge Parkway, about a report of animal cruelty.

The complainant told the deputy that a resident said Phu Tran, 47, placed animals, that were still in cages, in a trash compactor and pressed the button to compact them.

The complainant said he had opened the compactor to find the animals, both dead and alive.

The Nassau County Animal Services responded to the scene and removed three dead birds, a dead guinea pig, a live bird and two live rabbits.

According to the incident report, the animals will be treated at a veterinarian's office.

Phu had received a letter that said animals were not allowed in his residence, authorities reported. In addition, the man was cited for keeping animals inside his residence for over 48 hours, which carries an $800 fine.

The deputy arrested Phu and charged him with a felony cruelty to animals on four counts, and he was taken to the Nassau County Detention Facility.

