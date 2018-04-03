  • Nassau County Sheriff's Office searching for missing children, mother

    The Nassau County Sheriff's Office anounce Tuesday evening that Tabitha Fowler, 24, has been missing since 1 p.m. and police believe she may be with her 5-year-old , Aubrey Wade, and 4-year-old, Derek Wade.

    Deputies believe Fowler and the children to be in danger. Fowler recently posted on her Facebook page disturbing statements that she may harm herself: "I have no one. I guess the only reason why I haven't done it yet. Would be my two children but sometimes I wonder if they would be better off if I wasn't here. Im tired of being alone."

    NCSO said Fowler may be driving a blue 2002 Ford Focus 4-door sedan with Florida tag HXTB81, or in a Hyundai Elantra, unknown tag and color.

    Deputies told Action News Jax that Fowler and the two children were last seen checking out of the Nassau Holiday Motel off of US 17 Tuesday morning. 

    Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office at 904-548-4034.

