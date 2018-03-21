0 Nassau County man killed in standoff 'miraculously' survived shootout in Connecticut, report says

More Nassau County news: Report: Yulee man caught masturbating at Walmart

Deputies: 25-year-old commits 'suicide by cop' at Amelia Island condos. See Russell Colburn's full report on CBS47 at 5.

Deputies identified a 25-year-old Nassau County man killed after a four-hour standoff at a condo in Amelia Island late Tuesday night.

Jason M. Raffaeli was shot several times after he opened fire on deputies at Amelia Island Surf and Racquet Club Condominiums, deputies said.

'Make sure you shoot me in the head'

Raffaeli called the sheriff's office Tuesday night and told deputies there were three men with guns inside his apartment, according to Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

A previous report from the Stamford Advocate calls Raffaeli, 25, a 'miracle survivor' from a previous gun battle. Says he was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with police and criminal trespass. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/XCtXDx975M pic.twitter.com/KQgNhvC6dS — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) March 21, 2018

Deputies said Raffaeli was barricaded inside his condo when they got to the complex.

Raffaeli told deputies he had a .45 caliber handgun with several rounds of ammunition, according to the police report.

JUST IN: @NCSO_FL deputies shoot & kill suspect who fired at them after barricading himself inside #FernandinaBeach condo. READ full release below. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/2pDxIFyqGa — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) March 21, 2018

NCSO called its Special Response Team after trying to persuade Raffaeli to come out.

The team kicked down the door and deployed gas after hearing gunshots from the condo with no response from Raffaeli.

Raffaeli then appeared in the doorway with a handgun and refused to drop his weapon, deputies said.

Raffaeli reportedly told deputies, "Tell my daddy I love him, and make sure you shoot me in the head," before shooting at the deputies.

He was shot several times and was pronounced dead after the almost four-hour standoff.

"He shot at the deputies, and that was certainly the wrong thing to do," Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said. "He should expect to get shot, and he did. He got shot a lot, and he died there at the scene."

Three deputies are on leave following the shooting per standard procedure. One is a nine-year veteran and the other deputies have been with the sheriff's office for 10 years.

"It’s certainly something that no officer wants to go do, and something they had to do because he made them do that," Leeper said.

Raffaeli arrested, hurt in a shootout in Connecticut

Nassau County deputies said this wasn't their first encounter with Raffaeli. They were called to his home in February after a dispute between him and a female friend.

Nassau County deputies said Raffaeli had previously been arrested on drug charges in Connecticut.

Action News Jax uncovered that Raffaeli was arrested in Stamford, Connecticut in September 2017 after he ditched a loaded gun while running from officers, Stamford Advocate reported.

Raffaeli ran after narcotics and organized crime officers spotted a suspicious group of people gathered on a square.

Officers said Raffaeli threw a .45 caliber Smith and Wesson semiautomatic that had one bullet racked into the chamber and seven more in the magazine as he ran away.

He was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with police and criminal trespassing.

Records also reveal Raffaeli was hurt in a shootout in Stamford in July 2016.

Police said it was a miracle he survived after he was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds in the chest, abdomen and legs.

Earlier that year he was arrested after police found him with more than a half-pound of pot.

Owner of the unit tells me it was his 25-year-old son who was killed. Didn’t want to make a statement & said he still doesn’t know all the details. Said he’s been in New York for several weeks. @ActionNewsJax — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) March 21, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.