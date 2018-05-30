0 Nassau woman shot husband in head for 'not happy' tone during Google search, deputies say

A 57-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon accused of attempting to kill her husband, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies arrived at the couple's home in the 95500 block of Burney Road in Fernandina Beach and found her 58-year-old husband, on the floor in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Nassau County woman arrested for attempted murder of her husband. pic.twitter.com/ZgaVuebx9Z — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) May 30, 2018

Her husband was airlifted to UF-Health Hospital in Jacksonville with critical injuries, NCSO deputies said.

A .38 caliber was found in a bedroom in the home.

After conducting an investigation and speaking with Lawanda Brown, the victim's wife, deputies arrested the woman for attempted murder and was taken to the Nassau County Jail.

JUST IN: @NCSO_FL says it arrested Lawanda Brown, 57, for attempted murder of her husband, Tony Brown, 58. Deputies say Lawanda Brown shot him in the back of the head. He has critical injuries. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/WIa2CpJLPp — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 30, 2018

Brown told authorities she and her husband have a consulting business and use the loft of their home as an office. She said while in the office, her husband asked her to search on Google for a template for a project they were working on.

Brown said while searching, she said the tone in her husband's voice did not seem happy.

She said it was all a blur and her husband left the office prior to being shot.

UPDATE: @NCSO_FL tells me Tony Brown is in serious but stable condition. He's able to talk & communicate. Great news! @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/HyAUXEa74D — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 30, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.